Environment Award winner announced in Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, winner of the Environment award
Laois Community and Voluntary Awards Environment Award award recognises groups and organisations working to enhance and develop their community and/or their locality from a social or environmental perspective and create a sense of pride and inclusivity in their area.
The nominees in this category were:
Runner-up in this category was: Camross Tidy Towns
And the Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Environment Category was: Abbeyleix Tidy Towns.
The judge for this category is Brigid Geoghegan, Westmeath PPN.
"Abbeyleix Tidy Towns are to be congratulated on the incredible diversity of work that they are doing and are associated with. Their application demonstrated a real central focus on the environment and climate action, including their Biodiversity Action Plan, Energy Master Plan, Climate Action Project, Street Art Project.
"The work of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns shows a huge commitment and clear understanding and appreciation for the need to preserve and maintain what is best about our natural environment, save and maintain sensitive habitats, within clear environment and climate action goals.
"All of this is done in conjunction with many other groups and organisations, businesses and communities to achieve shared conservation goals with a sense of pride and inclusiveness.
The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.
Pictured at Áras an Chontae for the Laois Community and Volutary Awards Launch were Back: Dan Bergin Laois P.P.N, Donal Brennan Director of Services, Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach Laois Co Co, John Mul
