Unsung Hero named in Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

Michael Gorman
This Unsung Hero accolade is awarded for significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.
A total of 22 nominations were received for the Unsung Hero Award, people who selflessly and quietly, give of their time and dedication, expecting nothing in return except the reward of improvement of life in their community
And the nominees were:
The runner up of the Unsung Hero award 2021 was : Gina Reidy
In 2017 Gina set up the School of Music in Mountrath which quickly grew to 70 students and 5 tutors. She is also a member of the coordinator of the Mountrath School of Grinds which was set up for junior and leaving cert students with the emphasis on Irish, English, Maths and French. Gina is joint chairperson for the Mountrath Strategy Town Team which was created to put a town team in charge for future plans in regard to improving the public realm and enhancing the streetscapes of Mountrath
The Winner of the Unsung Hero Award 2021 was Michael Gorman
The judges in this category said:
Michael is currently in his 7th year as chair of Laois Down Syndrome. He serves as the Social Inclusion representative on Laois PPN Environment and Community Forum. For the past 11 years he has ran a once-a-week Gym Club for people with disabilities.
Michael was the architect behind the “Field of Dreams” Training Centre of Excellence in Abbeyleix. He was successful in getting funding to supply members with laptops and a large whiteboard so training courses can be arranged as lockdown ends.
The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.
Pictured at Áras an Chontae for the Laois Community and Volutary Awards Launch were Back: Dan Bergin Laois P.P.N, Donal Brennan Director of Services, Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach Laois Co Co, John Mul
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.