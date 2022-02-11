Unsung Hero named in Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

This Unsung Hero accolade is awarded for significant contribution made by an individual to life in their own local community and beyond.

A total of 22 nominations were received for the Unsung Hero Award, people who selflessly and quietly, give of their time and dedication, expecting nothing in return except the reward of improvement of life in their community

And the nominees were:

Shirley Butler

Johanna Steinkist

Heather Rice

Stephen O’Toole

Gerry Browne

Jonathan Carthy

Trudy Nealon

Rev. Thomas O’Reilly

Kathleen Sheridan

Noel Ryan

Bolaji Adeyanju

Eoin Scully

Mary Keogh

Patrice Dunne

Kevin McCann

Seamus Dooley

Anne Marie Guilfoyle

Paddy Carroll

Gina Reidy

Michael Gorman

The runner up of the Unsung Hero award 2021 was : Gina Reidy

In 2017 Gina set up the School of Music in Mountrath which quickly grew to 70 students and 5 tutors. She is also a member of the coordinator of the Mountrath School of Grinds which was set up for junior and leaving cert students with the emphasis on Irish, English, Maths and French. Gina is joint chairperson for the Mountrath Strategy Town Team which was created to put a town team in charge for future plans in regard to improving the public realm and enhancing the streetscapes of Mountrath

The Winner of the Unsung Hero Award 2021 was Michael Gorman

The judges in this category said:

Michael is currently in his 7th year as chair of Laois Down Syndrome. He serves as the Social Inclusion representative on Laois PPN Environment and Community Forum. For the past 11 years he has ran a once-a-week Gym Club for people with disabilities.

Michael was the architect behind the “Field of Dreams” Training Centre of Excellence in Abbeyleix. He was successful in getting funding to supply members with laptops and a large whiteboard so training courses can be arranged as lockdown ends.

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.