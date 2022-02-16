Laois community wants wood not concrete

The Woodenbridge is the subject of a new campaign in Laois
A meeting of the 'Save The Woodenbridge' campaign will be held this week.
Michael G Phelan is one of the organisers of the campaign.
“As you may be aware a proposal has come from Laois County Council to replace the existing Woodenbridge with a concrete structure but this has been greeted with opposition locally.
“A date has been set in early March when a formal protest will be held at the Woodenbridge.
“It is important as many people possible attend on Wednesday night to arrange and rally support,” said Mr Phelan.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday night, February 16 7.30pm in Newtown Mill. The date of the protest will be announced at the meeting.
