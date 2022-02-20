Jerseys and boots appeal on Laois Carlow border for children in Kenya

Sports jerseys being collected
An appeal is underway in Graiguecullen for used sports jerseys and football boots to help children in Africa.
Catherine Nolan and Vera Smith from Graiguecullen will travel later in 2022 to work in a Street Boys Rehabilitation Centre in Mukuru Slums, Nairobi, Kenya run by Irish Sister of Mercy Sr Mary Killeen.
Vera and Catherine have been working with Sr Mary over the past seven years. Sets of jerseys most welcome but please clean jerseys and boots would be appreciated.
Any donations can be made by contacting Catherine on 086 8709846.
They add that collection can be arranged.
