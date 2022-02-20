Laois community reaches out with big appeal to help save their super show

A big appeal is being made from the Laois highlands for fresh faces to make sure the Clonaslee Show makes a big return from Covid-19 restrictions.

The event has been running for decades and attracts an attendance from across Ireland. However, Covid-19 forced its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

Now plans are being launched to hold the 2022 edition this September but there's a problem. The committee explain what's wrong and how people can help ensure the event in the heart of the Slieve Bloom survives to entertain future generations.

"Our Show has always thrived on great local community spirit. Having lost a number of loyal members over the past few years, the show is in danger of not being able to carry on. We really need new volunteers to get involved, especially from our younger community-based enthusiasts," they say.

They declare: "This is your show and your chance to carry on the great legacy of our family and friends that have gone before us. Let’s make a mark on our community, that can't be erased!"

The next organising meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 1 at 8pm in the Community Centre. The agenda will focus on a discussion of the future of the show.

To get involved and people are asked to contact the clonasleeshow@gmail.com