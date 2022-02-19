Laois Offaly school invites past pupils to Mass for teacher who died suddenly

The past pupils of Laois Offaly secondary school Coláiste Íosagáin have been invited to a school mass for the late Ms Emily Seery in Portarlington.
Aged in her 30s, Ms Seery, whose married name was Rowe, died suddenly at the end of January in her native Edenderry, Co Offaly.
Her death was a huge loss for her heartbroken husband Vinny, her adored son Louie, parents Gerry and Yvonne and extended family.
She is also immensely missed at the Laois Offaly school where she was a teacher of French and German. She also played a key role in many of the school activities especially the school’s musical productions.
The school Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 3 at 2.30pm in St. Michael's Church, Portarlington. The school wishes to extend an invite to any past pupils who might wish to attend. Those who wished to do so are asked to email chooban@colaisteiosagainport.ie.
