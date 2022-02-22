Search

22 Feb 2022

Laois community embarks on big overhaul of local hub

Laois community embarks on big overhaul of local hub

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Feb 2022 3:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois community has embarked on a project to complete a big refurbishment of the local hall.

The Shanahoe Community Hall committee has invited bids from companies to carry out a refurbishment.

The work includes external and internal upgrades.

Some wall cracks have to be fixed while an asbestos roof on side building needs to be replaced. The guttering on the original hall also has to be replaced.

The committee want to install a new fire alarm system for the entire building.

The attic is also earmarked for insulation while the underside of the stage needs to be propped correctly. New doors and windows in the main hall area and behind stage are planned.

Extensive electrical works includes a new electrical heating system and the fitting of new water heaters in toilet. New radiators and boiler is also required for the main hall.

Portlaoise Panthers air grievances over use of St Mary's Hall

Companies interested in winning the contract have until March 9, 20220 to respond.

A big Euromillions fundraiser is ongoing in Shanahoe to fund the hall. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media