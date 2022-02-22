Laois community embarks on big overhaul of local hub

A Laois community has embarked on a project to complete a big refurbishment of the local hall.
The Shanahoe Community Hall committee has invited bids from companies to carry out a refurbishment.
The work includes external and internal upgrades.
Some wall cracks have to be fixed while an asbestos roof on side building needs to be replaced. The guttering on the original hall also has to be replaced.
The committee want to install a new fire alarm system for the entire building.
The attic is also earmarked for insulation while the underside of the stage needs to be propped correctly. New doors and windows in the main hall area and behind stage are planned.
Extensive electrical works includes a new electrical heating system and the fitting of new water heaters in toilet. New radiators and boiler is also required for the main hall.
Companies interested in winning the contract have until March 9, 20220 to respond.
A big Euromillions fundraiser is ongoing in Shanahoe to fund the hall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.