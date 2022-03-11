Laois community steps up to the mark for invaded Ukraine

The neighbouring communities of Rathdowney, Errill and Donaghmore have joined forces to support Putin's victims in Ukraine by organising a mass collection of vital supplies.
The organisers have set out designated collection points as follows: Agri Spec, Breslin's SuperValu, Card Stand, Clarke's Care Plus Pharmacy, Dunnes Stores, Flynn's Medical Hall, Keane's Service Station, Midland Hardware, Wrafter's Animal Foods, Rathdowney Outlet, Glanbia, Donaghmore, Walsh's Shop, Errill, Ray's Bar, Errill Village 7pm-10pm Monday to Friday.
Donations required: Bed sheets, cleaning wipes, usb cables, chargers, batteries, power banks, torches, flashlights, elastic bands, disposable knives, forks, plates, cups, washing powder small boxes.
For children: milton tablets, nappies, antiseptic cream, baby wipes, vaseline, sudocream, baby food, dry baby biscuits, children's clothes, underwear boys & girls, socks, gloves, small toys, colouring books pencils.
For women: Sanitary products, wipes, underwear, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes.
Food: Noodles, pasta, lentils, stock cubes, dehydrated vegetables, tinned foods, meat, tuna.
Medical supplies: paracetamol, ibuprofen or equivalent, injury dressings, bandages, medical gowns, gloves, masks.
Ger Hyland of Hyland Transport is putting his full support behind the collection of vital supplies for war victims
