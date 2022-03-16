Tributes paid to retiring Portlaoise-based Laois Garda Sergeant

Garda Sergeant John Joe O’Connor with his grandchildren on his retirement from Portlaoise Garda Station
Tributes were paid to retiring Garda Sergeant John Joe O’Connor at the Laois Joint Policing Committee.
Sgt O’Connor, who worked in Roads Policing retired in March after 38 years of service in the Laois Offaly Division of An Garda Síochána.
Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald paid tribute to Sgt O’Connor and wished him, his wife Mary and family well. She said he was always a very helpful member of An Garda Siochana and she thanked him for his service. Her sentiments were echoed by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley and Bobby Delaney.
Superintendent John Lawless said the comments were appreciated and he would pass on the message to Sgt O’Connor.
