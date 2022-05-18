WATCH: Midlands LGBT+ Project VIDEO to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

LGBT+ Mural in Portlaoise
The Midlands LGBT+ Project have been working hard to create safe spaces for LGBT+ people in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath through LGBT+ support groups, events, training, workshops and more and with a higher demand for our service than ever before they decided to make a video to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in the Midlands and to celebrate all of the wonderful LGBT+ people we work with who inspire them daily.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.