Laois family and vintage club teams up to boost vital local hospice care

Cheque presentation to Laois Hospice
A local family and club have made a big donation to a vital service that helps people in the final stages of life.
The O’Conner family presented a cheque for €5,500 to Laois Hospice last Saturday night, May 14 at the Deadmans Inn in Ballyfin.
The money was raised from the inaugural Andy O’Connor (RIP) memorial run held on the April 10, 2022 in which over 116 classic and vintage cars and tractors took part.
Mary O’Connor, wife of the late Andy, presented the cheque to Laois Hospice Assistant Secretary Jennifer McKay and Laois Hospice committee member Enda Thompson Phelan.
Also present in a show of support were members of the Ballyfin Vintage Club as Andy was a much valued and now much missed active member.
