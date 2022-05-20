Search

20 May 2022

EU backed public Wi-FI set for switch on in Laois town

EU backed public Wi-FI set for switch on in Laois town

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 May 2022 11:00 AM

An EU supported scheme is set to deliver free public Wi-Fi around Abbeyleix town centre.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns has announced the installation of Wi-Fi stations around the town under the WiFi4EU scheme. 

"We are delighted to announce that public free access Wi-FI is coming to Abbeyleix," said the committee.

The WiFi4EU initiative which promotes free access to Wi-Fi connectivity for citizens in public spaces, is being led by Laois County Council in conjunction with the community in Abbeyleix.

Locations that will be serviced include Market Square, Main Street, Fr Breen Park and Manor Hotel Car Park.

"This will line up well our smart village objectives and will allow us to develop more Internet of Things (IoT) applications. It will also allow us to expand our smart sensor network around the town which is currently monitoring weather, traffic volumes and other environmental variables including air quality and noise. Thanks to Antoinette Brennan and her team for facilitating this.
Special thanks to our host bsuinesses and clubs," said a statement.

The WiFi4EU scheme covers the equipment and installation costs of Wi-Fi hotspots. Towns pay for the connectivity (internet subscription) and maintenance of the equipment to offer free and high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity for at least 3 years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media