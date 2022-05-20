EU backed public Wi-FI set for switch on in Laois town

An EU supported scheme is set to deliver free public Wi-Fi around Abbeyleix town centre.

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns has announced the installation of Wi-Fi stations around the town under the WiFi4EU scheme.

"We are delighted to announce that public free access Wi-FI is coming to Abbeyleix," said the committee.

The WiFi4EU initiative which promotes free access to Wi-Fi connectivity for citizens in public spaces, is being led by Laois County Council in conjunction with the community in Abbeyleix.

Locations that will be serviced include Market Square, Main Street, Fr Breen Park and Manor Hotel Car Park.

"This will line up well our smart village objectives and will allow us to develop more Internet of Things (IoT) applications. It will also allow us to expand our smart sensor network around the town which is currently monitoring weather, traffic volumes and other environmental variables including air quality and noise. Thanks to Antoinette Brennan and her team for facilitating this.

Special thanks to our host bsuinesses and clubs," said a statement.

The WiFi4EU scheme covers the equipment and installation costs of Wi-Fi hotspots. Towns pay for the connectivity (internet subscription) and maintenance of the equipment to offer free and high-quality Wi-Fi connectivity for at least 3 years.