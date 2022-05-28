Laois village aims to cross the Offaly border to win big prize

Clonaslee is planning to make its mark in Offaly by winning the 2022 Tullamore Credit Union Pride of Place competition.

Running for the summer months, judges will visit Clonaslee separate to the National Competition during the three months.

"Everyone's help and support is vital in maintaining outside their area and having Clonaslee neat and tidy and shining both for the National Tidy Towns Competition and Pride of Place," says the local organsers in Clonaslee which is close to the Offaly border.

The competition was formerly known as Tidy Tullamore says the Credit Union which explained what it's all about.

"Pride of place is all about creating pride in your local housing estate, business, or village. Each entrant will be judged on how their area is presented and how it progresses throughout the Summer. There will be three rounds of judging, one in each month of the summer where our judges analyze the progress made in the local area.

"Our aim is to make every area in our common bond somewhere to be proud of," said Tullamore Credit Union branch.