Big Local Laois lotto jackpot won again in Portlaoise

The Portlaoise Parish Lotto Jackpot has been won for the second time in a month.
This time the lucky winner Ann McAuliffe who bagged the top prize of €11,000 in the draw when the numbers came out on of the drum on Thursday, May 26. The promoter was Brian Conroy.
A jackpot of €14,000 was one on Thursday, May 12.
The winning numbers on May 26 were: 08, 10, 18, 25. The 13 match 3s won €77 each. See all the winners below.
The draw takes place every Thursday in the parish centre live on their website. The Jackpot now reverts to €10,000.
It can be played online via www.portlaoiseparish.ie with proceeds going towards supporting the parish churches, schools and communities.
