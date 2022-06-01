Almost 2,300 Laois carers to receive carers support grants

Almost 2,300 Laois carers are to receive an annual carers support grant from this week.

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said it is part of a series of improvements to the Government’s supports for carers which will take effect from today.

“We are introducing changes to the means test for carers, the first such change in 14 years. This means that many more people in Laois will now be eligible for the Carer’s Allowance,” he explained.

Deputy Flanagan said: “The capital disregard for carers will increase from €20,000 to €50,000. Furthermore, the weekly income disregard for Carer’s Allowance will increase to €350 per week for single carers, and to €750 per week for a couple.”

“Separately, 2,297 carers in Laois will be paid the annual Carer’s Support Grant from tomorrow (Thursday). The annual grant of €1,850 was increased by the Minister for Social Protection, in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society.”

Deputy Flanagan explained that: “It is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.”

The grant will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and those on Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes.

According to Deputy Flanagan, “Fine Gael is working to build stronger, safer communities. Carers make a hugely valuable contribution to local communities all across Laois and Fine Gael in Government will continue to ensure they are supported.”

Commenting on the changes to the means test, Deputy Flanagan said: “Our carers in Laois have endured a particularly difficult two and a half years, dealing with extraordinary daily challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Today I welcome the announcement that will effect significant changes to the carer’s means test – the first such changes in 14 years.”

Deputy Flanagan explained that “From today, the amount of capital and savings that are disregarded in the means assessment for carers will be increased from €20,000 to €50,000. The weekly earnings disregard will increase to €350 for a single person and to €750 a week for a couple.”

He said these changes are significant and will mean many carers currently on a reduced rate of payment due to means will now qualify for the full rate. “And importantly many carers who may not have qualified for a payment at all up to this point will now be brought into the scheme,” he remarked.

In conclusion, Deputy Flanagan said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all carers in Co Laois for the vital and most valuable contribution you play in our society and in our local communities. Your commitment and work in supporting those that need help and support is hugely important and is greatly appreciated.”