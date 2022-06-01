Laois County Council allocated €400,000 under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Laois County Council has been allocated €400,000 towards the purchase of vacant or derelict buildings for community use.

Minister of State in the Department of Finance, Sean Fleming confirmed that Laois County Council, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, have been allocated up to €400,000 to purchase vacant or derelict buildings for future development as community facilities.

Minister Fleming said: “The funding aims to support the continued regeneration of our rural towns and villages so that they are attractive, vibrant places for people to live and work, socialise and raise a family.”

He explained that Laois County Council will identify up to two such buildings within the €400,000 available.

Minister Fleming said the funding is capped at two properties but he hopes the council will choose wisely in order to get the “best bang for their buck”. Welcoming the initiative, he said, “let's start with these two and see how it works.”

“I am calling on Laois County Council to engage with Community Groups in the county to identify suitable properties and submit their applications to the Department of Rural and Community Development as soon as possible,” said Minister Fleming.

Suitable projects include :

-Purchase of vacant properties/sites for community use

-Enabling vacant and derelict buildings to be repurposed as community spaces / digital hubs

-Developing vacant sites in towns and villages into parks, green spaces and recreational amenities

-Development of Outdoor Dining Spaces/Plazas in town centres