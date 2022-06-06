Laois Hospice makes appeal on return of Sunflowers

Final preparations are under way at Laois Hospice for the return of the vital Sunflower collection day.

While the organisation is hoping for successful fundraising on the day it also appealed for volunteers to help deliver on this goal.

“Laois Hospice is delighted to tell you that Hospice Sunflower day is back after two years of COVID restrictions. This year it takes place on Friday, June 10.

“We need volunteers to help make it happen therefore Laois Hospice is seeking your help. Could you spare one hour on Friday 10th June to help.

“All money collected on the day stays in Laois to provide the much needed hospice home care service,” the say.

Since its inception in 1989, Laois Hospice Foundation says it has helped to provide a palliative care service for cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment.

The Hospice says it also provides support for the families of such patients. This total care involves doctors, nurses, a team of specialists and the clergy, who are all concerned with quality of life.

People will be able to support their local hospice service by purchasing various pieces of Sunflower merchandise including sunflower pins or sunflower seeds for €2 each from collectors on the streets of cities, towns and villages around the country.

If you wish to contact the committee of Laois Hospice, getting in touch is easy. The contact details for our officers are below:-

Seamus O'Donoghue - Chairman - (086) 8709311

Mary Delaney - Secretary - (086) 8157280

Irene Murray - Treasurer - (087) 2897753

You may contact the committee via email, our address is info@laoishospice.ie

For more on Laois Hospice go to their website by tapping HERE

For more on Irish Hospice Foundation go to their website by tapping HERE