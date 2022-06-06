Search

06 Jun 2022

Laois Hospice makes appeal on return of Sunflowers

Sunflower Day appeal made by Laois Hospice

Mary Kennedy launched the last in person Sunflower Day for Hospice care in 2019

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

06 Jun 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Final preparations are under way at Laois Hospice for the return of the vital Sunflower collection day.

While the organisation is hoping for successful fundraising on the day it also appealed for volunteers to help deliver on this goal.

“Laois Hospice is delighted to tell you that Hospice Sunflower day is back after two years of COVID restrictions. This year it takes place on Friday, June 10.

“We need volunteers to help make it happen therefore Laois Hospice is seeking your help. Could you spare one hour on Friday 10th June to help.

“All money collected on the day stays in Laois to provide the much needed hospice home care service,” the say.

Since its inception in 1989, Laois Hospice Foundation says it has helped to provide a palliative care service for cancer patients, whose illness no longer responds to curative treatment.

The Hospice  says it also provides support for the families of such patients. This total care involves doctors, nurses, a team of specialists and the clergy, who are all concerned with quality of life.

People will be able to support their local hospice service by purchasing various pieces of Sunflower merchandise including sunflower pins or sunflower seeds for €2 each from collectors on the streets of cities, towns and villages around the country. 

If you wish to contact the committee of Laois Hospice, getting in touch is easy. The contact details for our officers are below:-

Seamus O'Donoghue - Chairman - (086) 8709311
Mary Delaney - Secretary - (086) 8157280
Irene Murray - Treasurer - (087) 2897753

You may contact the committee via email, our address is info@laoishospice.ie

For more on Laois Hospice go to their website by tapping HERE

For more on Irish Hospice Foundation go to their website by tapping HERE

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media