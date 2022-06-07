In Pictures: Laois communities unite for Tractor Run

The communities of Barrowhouse and Killeen united for the annual charity tractor run on Sunday, June 5 starting at Farrell's Bar in Killeen village.
The event helped raise funds for the Barrowhouse Community Association and the Killeen Community Group. "We were delighted to be able to hold this event for both groups this year," said the organisers.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express and Laois Live. Tap Next to see more of his pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.