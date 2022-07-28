You've just got more time to enter the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2020

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Thomasina Connell and the council's CEO John Mulholland are backing the awards
Laois County Council in conjunction with Laois Public Participation Network has extended the entry deadline for the 2022 Laois Community & Voluntary Awards.
With the support of People First Credit Union, Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express / Laois Live, the organisers want to give more times to groups preparing entries to acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.
The new deadline for entries is Friday, August 19 at 4pm - an additional three weeks. This year, the awards have been refreshed, to give more people an opportunity to enter.
The categories are as follows:
-Sports
- Best Kept Residential Area.
- Health and Well Being
- Arts, Culture &Heritage
- Social Inclusion
- Junior Volunteer of the Year award suppported by the Laois Volunteer Centre.
- Unsung Hero,
Each group and individual nominated will be presented with a Certificate acknowledging their contribution to the community and voluntary effort in Laois.
There will also be award winners and runners up across a range of categories.
The winner of each category will receive €500c, while the runner-up will receive €250.
Individuals can be nominated for the Junior Volunteer of the Year and Unsung Hero Awards
So, go ahead and get nominating your local community and voluntary groups and individuals.
Nomination forms are available online at www.laois.ie www.ppn.ie and www.peoplefirstcu.ie
You can also nominate through the Laois County Council public consultation portal Link https://consult.laois.ie/en/applications
For info call 057-8664078 or email awards@laoiscoco.ie
Remember the date!! Closing Date for receipt of Nominations is Friday, August 19 at 4pm
