Laois town's sports clubs to hold joint scrap metal collection
The GAA and soccer clubs in a Laois town are banding together to hold a joint fundraiser this month.
Mountmellick GAA and Mountmellick Soccer Club have announced a joint Scrap Metal Fundraising Drive on Saturday, August 27.
Skips will be provided at Mountmellick GAA Club in Acragar (opposite the cemetery).
Collection is also possible.
Accepted are: metal, steel, scrap metal, bikes, cars, batteries. No fridges or electrical goods.
The clubs say that all support is greatly appreciated, with the money going towards club developments.
Call Tom M on 087 4104366 or Tom C on 086 1038905.
