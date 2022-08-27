Volunteer SOS for Laois Offaly club

Volunteer
Volunteers are being sought to help out at the Portarlington Youth Club which is returning after its summer break.
The Laois Offaly club sent out the appeal ahead of the reopening in this autumn. While there has been a good response so far, the club hopes more people will get involved.
"As the club prepares to reopen to members, they are currently seeking volunteers. The members have grown in numbers and as such the club can only reopen with the support of volunteers to help to provide a service to the young people of the community to which they value very much," says the appeal.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can email portyouthclub@gmail.com or Private message on their Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.