Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Junior Volunteer Award winner #laoisawards

Bridget Reidy Dundon is the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022 Junior Volunteer winner for 2022.

The judge in this category said deciding on a winner was difficult but said Bridget stood out.

“Bridget is a worthy winner, dedicating a lot of time to volunteering with sports clubs, while raising awareness and advocating for children with additional needs undertaking courses in Sign Language and Lámh, so that she herself can be more supportive towards people with disabilities. Her leadership and efforts have improved the lives of people with additional needs and their families and carers.

“As well as this, she is making her community a more inclusive one and this will bring varied societal benefits for everyone. Congratulations Bridget, you are a great Ambassador for young people and a great advocate for those that need extra support,” said the judge.

Clive Davis of the People First Credit Union presented the winner with a Galway Crystal Trophy and a cheque for €500.

The runner up in the award is Carly Fagan who was presented with the runner-up prize of €250 by Paddy Buggy of Laois PPN.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Junior Volunteer category, with the nominees receiving Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities, is:

Carly Fagan, Portlaoise

Bridget Reidy Dundon, Portlaoise

Ava Foley, Stradbally

Joint nominees, Sophie Gorman, Becca Gorman, Sophia Fallon all Mountmellick

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Junior Volunteer Award was sponsored by the Laois Volunteer Centre and People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / LAOIS LIVE is honoured to be the media partner.