BREAKING: Laois winners announced in national SuperValu Tidy Towns awards

TidyTowns MC Anne Cassin announcing the 2022 winners.
The national Tidy Towns awards in Dublin has seen Laois has win several medals and strong performances.
Abbeyleix has again won a Gold medal.
Portlaoise has been awarded a Silver medal, also retaining its status.
Durrow has won a County Commended award.
Ballacolla has won a Highly Commended award.
Abbeyleix has also been named the Laois County Winner.
Portarlington has won a special endeavour award which was given for having the biggest score improvement in Laois.
Abbeyleix was just one point behind the overall winner, Ennis last year, so the county is waiting and crossing their fingers as more awards are announced.
Tidy Towns team members from Abbeyleix, Durrow and Portlaoise travelled to the RDS for the announcement.
More to follow!
