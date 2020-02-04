VOTE: For your favourite Laois SNAPSHOTS this week
This photo shows Lukie Carty, on the left, with his brother gathering some firewood. This photo was taken early one morning in the mid-1980s at Sheffield Cross between Portlaoise and Ballyroan. Many people will remember their uncle, Lukie Wall, who was a household name all around the county. Submitted by Tony Mulhall
This photo was taken in Chapel St Ballyroan possibly in the 50's. The occasion for the large gathering is probably Easter Sunday. Submitted by Tony Mulhall
This photo of Ballyroan students and their teaching Nun was taken in 1965. I don't know who the photographer was but the quality is quite good. Most of these children are in their 60's now.The Brigidine Sister was part of a large teaching staff at the Convent school which was built in Ballyroan in 1874 to cater for the educational needs of the area. This convent ceased to exist as a school in 1974. The Convent was knocked down in the 80's and the Sue Ryder Home was built on the site. Submitted by Tony Mulhall
This photo of Main Street Ballyroan was taken in the late 50's by Julien Porisse, a French man who married a local girl, Anne Corcoran. Although living in France they, along with their children spent most of their holidays in Ballyroan In the photo down the street you will see the Hotel which stood on the corner that is now known as The Bandstand. This is a great photo as very few people in the area know of its existence. The fact is that it was there for a very long time. Three sisters ran it back in the 18th century and they got a not so nice review in 1777 when the very famous Arthur Young spent a night there. I quote from his book "Cross a great bog, within sight of Lord De Vesci's plantations.The road leads over it, being drained for that purpose by deep cuts on either side. I should apprehend this bog to be among the most improvable in the country. Slept in Ballyroan, at an Inn kept by three animals who call themselves women: met with more impertinence than at any other in Ireland." Submitted by Tony Mulhall
