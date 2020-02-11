VOTE: Select the last 2 winners in our SNAPSHOTS competition for the Grand Final

Valerie Fawsitt's happy memory of her parents, Eileen and Victor Taylor's first visit to Laois when they moved to Laois in the scorching  summer of 1995. "Three months later Mum had a massive stroke, leaving her confined to a wheelchair for her remaining three and a half years.  Dad cared for her  lovingly and nothing was too much trouble for him. He even took her to the hairdressers every week and did her makeup!! Sadly, we also lost him twelve years ago. Both sadly missed."

Oscar, the cat sharing dinner with a rescued hedgehog

Dolores Duff's husband and his sister feeding their pet lambs from about late 1950

Eileen and Victor Taylor's Wedding day outside the family home 16th September 1944. Submitted by Valerie Fawsitt

Coolrain village, submitted by Kevin O'Sullivan

Ballybrophy train line, submitted by Ger Lawler 

Dolores Duff's brother william as a toddler with our grandad Lynch  from about 1947 approximately

This week sees the selection of the final 2 winners in our Snapshots competition. The winners will go through to the grand final next week. This is your last chance to select winners so get voting now!