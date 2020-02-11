VOTE: Select the last 2 winners in our SNAPSHOTS competition for the Grand Final

Valerie Fawsitt's happy memory of her parents, Eileen and Victor Taylor's first visit to Laois when they moved to Laois in the scorching summer of 1995. "Three months later Mum had a massive stroke, leaving her confined to a wheelchair for her remaining three and a half years. Dad cared for her lovingly and nothing was too much trouble for him. He even took her to the hairdressers every week and did her makeup!! Sadly, we also lost him twelve years ago. Both sadly missed."