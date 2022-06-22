Search

22 Jun 2022

POLL: Have your say on who you want as the next Laois hurling manager !!!

Have your say on who you want as the next Laois hurling manager !!!

Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

22 Jun 2022 6:53 PM

Niall Corcoran

DJ Carey

Diarmuid Mullins

Christy O'Connor

Shane Keegan

Davy Fitzgerald 

Declan Qualter 

Derek McGrath

Tommy Fitzgerald 

Declan Laffen

It was reported early on in the week that Laois County Board was going to commence proceedings in the hunt for the next Laois manager. A representative for Laois GAA told the Leinster Express that they have appointed a committee of four to handle the process. As of yet, they have not commenced the discussions on who the potential candidates may be. We at the Leinster Express have compiled a list of who we think may be suitable for the job. In next week's paper, we will break down these candidates in detail For now we are giving you the opportunity to have your say, below you can see the candidates with a brief description of who each one of them is, and above you can vote on who you would like to see take over the reins 

Niall Corcoran: Former Dublin Hurler, Laois former selector under Eddie Brennan, former Wexford selector under Davy Fitz
Dj Carey: IT Carlow Manager and Kilkenny Legend 
Diarmuid Mullins: Limerick U20 manager and played with the Laois All Ireland minor winning teams of 96 and 97
Christy O Connor RTE journalist and former coach with Galway, Dublin, and Cork. 
Shane Keegan: Former Rathdowney manager, OTB contributor, Former Dundalk FC coach  
Davy Fitzgerald: RTE Guru, Former manager of Waterford, Clare, and Wexford, Current Cork camogie coach 
Derek McGrath: Former Waterford manager, current Laois minor selector 
Declan Qulater: Former Dublin Hurler, current Laois minor manager 
Tommy Fitzgerald: Former Laois coach under Eddie Brennan, Former coach of St Thomas's in Galway
Declan Laffen: Former Loughmore-Castleiney Manager, current Clough/Ballincolla manager 

