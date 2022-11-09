POLL: Do you think new sculpted Portlaoise bicycle racks will be used?

The latest steel sculpted bicycle racks in Portlaoise will soon be open for use by cyclists in Laois.
The newest additions to a string of similar racks around the county town are located at the bottom of Bridge Street, just opposite SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church. If you think they are needed vote YES if not vote NO.
