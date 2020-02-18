SNAPSHOTS GRAND FINAL: Vote now to choose a Winner!

This photo shows Lukie Carty, on the left, with his brother gathering some firewood. 
This photo was taken early one morning in the mid-1980s at Sheffield Cross between Portlaoise and Ballyroan. 
Many people will remember their uncle, Lukie Wall, who was a household name all around the county.
The photo was submitted by Tony Mulhall

Ger Lawler's picture of his mother and sister getting ready to go for a drive in a Morris Minor.

Dolores Duff submitted this pic of her   husband and his sister feeding their pet lambs from about late 1950

Valerie Fawsitt's happy memory of her parents, Eileen and Victor Taylor's first visit to Laois when they moved to Laois in the scorching  summer of 1995. 
“Three months later Mum had a massive stroke, leaving her confined to a wheelchair for her remaining three and a half years.  
“Dad cared for her  lovingly and nothing was too much trouble for him. 
“He even took her to the hairdressers every week and did her makeup!! Sadly, we also lost him twelve years ago. Both sadly missed.”

This photo was taken in Chapel St Ballyroan possibly in the 50's. 
The occasion for the large gathering is probably Easter Sunday.
Memories, submitted by Brendan Daly

The time has finally arrived.
Here are the photos that have made it into the grand final of our Snapshots competition.
The winners will be announced next week so don't forget to get voting.

Now it is up to you to decide your favourite.
A big thank you to our sponsors.
The overall winner as voted by the public will be announced next week and will win the fantastic prize.
Get voting and watch this space!