SNAPSHOTS GRAND FINAL: Vote now to choose a Winner!
Dolores Duff submitted this pic of her husband and his sister feeding their pet lambs from about late 1950
The time has finally arrived.
Here are the photos that have made it into the grand final of our Snapshots competition.
The winners will be announced next week so don't forget to get voting.
Now it is up to you to decide your favourite.
A big thank you to our sponsors.
The overall winner as voted by the public will be announced next week and will win the fantastic prize.
Get voting and watch this space!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on