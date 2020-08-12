VOTE NOW: Do you think all of Laois should be in lockdown?

Due to a number of serious outbreaks of Covid-19 in meat processing facilities in Kildare and a much smaller outbreak in a facility in Tullamore that seems to be under control, three counties, Laois, Offaly and Kildare, are now locked down.

While the vast majority of businesses remain open, there is a prohibition on Laois people travelling outside the county and the hospitality sector has been hit, with hotels closed and cafes and restaurants confined to operating their businesses, where possible, in outdoor settings.

Judging by reactions on various social media platforms and emails and phone calls we have received, there are very strong feelings in the county with regard to the decision.

