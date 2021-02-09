POLL
VOTE NOW: What is Laois' favourite building ?
Emo Court
Arthouse Stradbally
Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum
Coolbanagher Church
Abbeyleix Heritage House
St. Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise
Aghaboe Abbey
Jamestown Thatched Cottage
Roundwood House
Portlaoise Garda Station
Castle Durrow
Morrissey's Abbeyleix
Treacy's Thatched Pub, The Heath
Lea Castle
Rock of Dunamaise
St. Peter's Church Portlaoise
Portlaoise Train Station
St. Canice's Church Clough
Courthouse Portlaoise
Ballyfin House
Mountrath Parochial Hall
Old Bank Building Main Street Portlaoise
Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise
Mountmellick Presbyterian Church
Portlaoise Prison
Courthouse Borris-in-Ossory
Old Presentation Convent Portlaoise
St. Colman's Russia Orthodox Church Stradbally
Ballintubbert House
Round Tower Timahoe
Tenakill House Raheen
Poet's Cottage Camross
Midlands Prison Portlaoise
Maltings Stradbally
Preston House Abbeyleix
Abbeyleix House
Former East End Hotel Portarlington
St. Manman's Church Clonaslee
Church of Ireland Rathdowney
Abbeyleix Market House
Church of Ireland Borris-in-Ossory
Stradbally Hall
Church of St. Michael and All Angels Abbeyleix
Capard House
De La Salle Monastery Castletown
Durrow Square
O'Moore Park
Dunamaise Arts Centre
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Laois and now it's time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Stradbally to Borris-in-Ossory, you have produced a list of stunning entrants and what a variety!
The top five from this poll will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.
Get voting!
