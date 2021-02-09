VOTE NOW: What is Laois' favourite building ?

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Laois and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Stradbally to Borris-in-Ossory, you have produced a list of stunning entrants and what a variety!

The top five from this poll will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.

Get voting!