VOTE NOW: What is Laois' favourite building ?

Emo Court

Arthouse Stradbally

Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum

Coolbanagher Church

Abbeyleix Heritage House

St. Fintan's Hospital Portlaoise

Aghaboe Abbey

Jamestown Thatched Cottage

Roundwood House

Portlaoise Garda Station

Castle Durrow

Morrissey's Abbeyleix

Treacy's Thatched Pub, The Heath

Lea Castle

Rock of Dunamaise

St. Peter's Church Portlaoise

Portlaoise Train Station

St. Canice's Church Clough

Courthouse Portlaoise

Ballyfin House

Mountrath Parochial Hall

Old Bank Building Main Street Portlaoise

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church

Portlaoise Prison

Courthouse Borris-in-Ossory

Old Presentation Convent Portlaoise

St. Colman's Russia Orthodox Church Stradbally

Ballintubbert House

Round Tower Timahoe

Tenakill House Raheen

Poet's Cottage Camross

Midlands Prison Portlaoise

Maltings Stradbally

Preston House Abbeyleix

Abbeyleix House

Former East End Hotel Portarlington

St. Manman's Church Clonaslee

Church of Ireland Rathdowney

Abbeyleix Market House

Church of Ireland Borris-in-Ossory

Stradbally Hall

Church of St. Michael and All Angels Abbeyleix

Capard House

De La Salle Monastery Castletown

Durrow Square

O'Moore Park

Dunamaise Arts Centre 

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Laois and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Stradbally to Borris-in-Ossory, you have produced a list of stunning entrants and what a variety!

The top five from this poll will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner.

Get voting!