VOTE NOW - Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for March

The nominees are in for our Sports Star of the Month award for March, in association with Downey's Auto Stop Portlaoise.

We have four nominees this month, and you can read all about them, and why there are nominated, below. The poll will remain online until 1.30pm on Friday, April 13.

ROSS MUNNELLY

The Arles-Kilcruise man continues to mix it with players ten or fifteen years his junior, and in the NFL Division 4 final on the last day of the month, he was in superb form.

Laois scored 0-15 in that final, and Munnelly had a hand in ten of those points, scoring four and helping to set up another six as Laois beat Carlow.

AVA O'CONNOR

The Mountmellick girl claimed her first All-Ireland gold medal in March, as she topped the field in the All-Ireland U-16 800m indoor title, as her star continues to rise. She made her Irish debut back in January, and is going from strength to strength in her athletics career.

JASMINE BURKE

The Scoil Chríost Rí and Portlaoise Panthers basketballer claimed the MVP award in their All-Ireland win over Presentation Castleisland back in March, as the schools secured a league and All-Ireland double. Later in the month, she also helped the Portlaoise Panthers U-16 girls team retain their Midlands League title, and they now head to the All-Ireland club championships.

ROSS KING

March was a difficult month for the most part for Laois hurlers, but in a must-win game up in Dunloy, Ross King stepped up to the plate with 0-12 to secure a win over Antrim, and secure their ACHL Division 1B status for another year.