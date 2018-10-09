VOTE - Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month for September!

The nominees are in for our Sports Star of the Month award for September, in association with Downey's Auto Stop, Portlaoise.

We have a wide range of nominees this week too, you can read all about them below. The voting lines will remain open until 12.30pm on Friday afternoon.

Niall Donoher

The Courtwood man was at his brilliant best in September, as he guided his side past Portlaoise in the IFC semi-final before turning in a brilliant performance in the final as they defeated Mountmellick Gaels.

Tracey Lawlor

The Sarsfields powerhouse was a central figure as they retained their grip on the Laois SFC title, scoring 0-6 in the final to lead them to victory over Portlaoise.

Stephen Hunter

The St Abban's athlete picked up a silver medal at the World Masters Cross Country races in Malaga, Spain, as part of the Irish team which performed so superbly at the event.

Mary Keating

O'Moore's managed to dethrone the reigning champions, Camross, in their county final meeting in September, and Keating was central to that as she fired over 1-7 in a brilliant individual performance.

Mark O'Boyle and Liam Delaney

The Heath Golf Club duo saw off incredibly stiff competition to win the SkyCaddie PGA Pro-Captain's prize in Seapoint Golf Club in September. A stellar back nine saw them get their hands on the title, as they beat the Carlow team, anchored by former European Tour winner Damien McGrane.

Ciaran Conroy

Slieve Bloom stormed to the Laois IHC title this year, and they couldn't have done so without the brilliant form of Ciaran Conroy. He rattled in 1-8 in both the semi-final and final to spearhead the charge to glory.

Brian Ogilvie, Finbar O'Donovan and Jim Tierney

The trio from the Laois Kayak and Canoe Club became the first Laois men to claim a gold medal in the famous Liffey Descent race, a three-hour slog down the famous river.