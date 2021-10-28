VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Laois' Next Superstar

****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****
Voting is now open in the first round of Laois' Next Superstar. The two heats are now live on our site for public voting.
Two winners from each of the heats will go through the grand final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Damian Bowe, Des Sutton and Rosa Flannery. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a €300 One4All voucher sponsored by Michael Moore Car Sales, a €300 voucher sponsored by Gee's Jams, a €300 voucher sponsored by Telfords, and a €300 voucher split between O'Gorman's Bar and Restaurant and O'Gorman's The Bog Road.
Voting in the heats will close on Monday, November 1 at 11pm.
VOTE IN HEAT 1 BELOW
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.