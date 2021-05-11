POLL: Does Laois want Electric Picnic festival goers this year

Electric Picnic is appearing more and more likely to happen as Covid-19 abates, vaccinations speed up and test outdoor gatherings are being talked about for June in Ireland.

Today festival organiser Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn explained how it would be a full festival as normal with no social distancing or masks, but with everybody there having passed a test for the virus. Read that interview there.

The 2020 event was cancelled and many of the 70,000 ticket holders held on to them for this year.

While other county residents can decide whether they want to risk travelling and gathering for what is the biggest and best music and arts festival in Ireland, we in Laois and especially in the town of Stradbally are the proud hosts of Electric Picnic.

Will you welcome the festival's return this September 3 to 5? Have your say.