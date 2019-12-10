How to access the leinsterexpress.ie online archive

Welcome to the Leinster Express online Archive information page. Here you can access all the information you need about our archived content, how to access it and how much it costs.



Readers of leinsterexpress.ie can access all content from the past 7 days for FREE. Readers wishing to view content older than 7 days on this website can avail of a number of payment options to access this content.



Readers can purchase a pass to access our website’s archive content for one hour, or one day or one month. This pass gives you access to this website’s archive since 2010.



You will be asked to set up an account with Jamatto – the providers of this service – when you search for this content and you will see a popup similar to this:

Readers who use Ad Blockers and who wish to access content created in the past 7 days will receive a notification asking them to whitelist our website to enable advertising from our advertisers.



However if you do not wish to whitelist our website, then you can purchase an ad block pass to access the content you wish to read. A pass may be purchased for the duration you want, from an hour to a month. You will be asked to set up a Jamatto account when you search for this content and see a popup similar to this:

FAQ



Q.



Why can’t I get access to a new article on leinsterexpress.ie ? All I see is a pop-up box asking me to pay for content.



A.



Readers of this website can access all content from the past 7 days for free. If you cannot get access to an article that is less than 7 days old, this could be because you have an Ad Blocker switched on. If so, you will see a pop-up box asking you to whitelist our website to enable adverts from our advertisers and to read the content for free.



If you do not wish to whitelist our website, then you can purchase an ad block pass to access the content you wish to read. A pass may be purchased for the duration you want, from an hour to a month. You will be asked to set up a Jamatto account when you search for this content and see a popup similar to this:

Q.



I’ve paid for an article but still cannot access it - what can I do?



A.



If you bought a week- or month-pass a while ago, your browser might have cleared the cookies that remember your pass. Press the ‘refresh my purchases’ icon and reload the page. If the problem still persists, please contact us at content@iconicnews.ie and we will deal with your query.



Q.

How many years are covered by this service?



A.

You can access content from 2010 onwards on this website. If you wish to read older content from this news outlet, it can be purchased from Irish Newspaper Archives. Click HERE for more details.



Q.

Is it possible to purchase an electronic version of your newspaper?

A.

Yes it is. Readers can purchase e-papers dating back to 2010. Click HERE for more details.