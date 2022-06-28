Search

28 Jun 2022

IN PICTURES: Embrace FARM hold remembrance service in Laois for those injured and lost in farm accidents

Pat Somers

28 Jun 2022

Farm families from the 32 counties filled the Most Holy Rosary Church in Abbeyleix the annual ecumenical service to remember those who have died or been injured in farm accidents on the island of Ireland.

The service, the first since the pandemic to be in person, was organised by Embrace Farm, a support network for those affected by farm accidents.

Embrace Farm was set up to remember Liam Rohan from Shanahoe in Co Laois, who died in a farm accident in 2013. It was founded by Liam's son, Brian, and Brian's wife, Norma.

Each year a roll call of names who have lost their lives on Laois farms is read out. This well feature in the service when it is screened in full on RTÉ 1 on Sunday, July 3 at 11am.

Watch RTÉ report on the impact of death and injury on farm families HERE.

