IN PICTURES: Stradbally Steam Rally attracts crowds in Laois

Laois Live
https://www.leinsterexpress.ie/section/1239/advertise-with-us
Search
01 Aug 2022
Bringing you live local breaking news, sport, politics, weather & more in Laois
All the latest breaking local news from Laois County
Keep up to date with the latest sports news
Read all the latest Irish news and updates from around Ireland
Catch up on all the latest business news in Laois
Find all the latest jobs vacancies and news in Laois
Read the latest crime and court news from Laois
Find whats happening in and around Laois
Enjoy our award winning photos and picture galleries taken in Laois
Read about the latest properties available in Laois
Enjoy our latest and up to date motoring review and news in Laois
Recent death notices and obituaries from Laois
Please allow ads as they help fund our trusted local news content.
Kindly add us to your ad blocker whitelist.
If you want further access to Ireland's best local journalism, consider contributing and/or subscribing to our free daily Newsletter .
Support our mission and join our community now.
Reporter:
Lynda Kiernan
01 Aug 2022 7:53 PM
Email:
lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie
Stradbally Steam Rally chuffed back into Laois this weekend, and huge crowds came to enjoy it.
Photographer Michael Scully was there for the Leinster Express.
Click Next to scroll through his big collection of great photographs.