08 Aug 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: From best bargain to lavish luxury in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Aug 2022 8:53 PM

With the price of houses still shooting up in Laois, we compare possibly the best bargain against the dearest house in the market, and see what you get for your hard earned money.

The cheapest walk-in home on sale in Laois right now, albeit in need of a redesign, is in Mountrath town.

37 Father O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath terraced house measuring 90 m² (968 sq f).

New to the market this 3 bedroom mid terraced house, is situated in a lovely quiet housing estate, within walking distance of the town, convenient to schools and shops.

This property would be an ideal family home. It is in good condition with solid fuel heating and a rear entrance.

Accommodation consists of: Kitchen with stove: 26.26m sq. Sitting Room: 9.97m sq. Bedroom 1: 11.85m sq. Bedroom 2: 9.97m sq. Bedroom 3: 2.77m sq. Bathroom: 6.55m sq. Fuel shed. Mains Water & Sewage.

The upside of this house is it can be quickly moved into with a lick of paint, in a quiet mature housing estate within walking distance of a bus stop. Mountrath is 10km from Portlaoise, close to the Slieve Blooms, and has a top business enterprise and community hub at BloomHQ as well as plenty of shops, restaurants, a country market and a primary and secondary school.

Right at the other end of the scale, at 22 times the price, is a €2.75 million palatial home near Portarlington that has been partially repaired and restored.

Woodbrook House has 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms over a huge 1398 m² (15,047.95 sq ft).

The auctioneer describes it as follows.

"An impressive and substantial late Georgian house comprising 2 and 3 storeys privately set within its own lands. Extensive any sympathic restoration over the last number of years included the rebuilding of a mid 18th century wing complete with 4 storey tower and undertook much of the structural repairs necessary but repairs in some parts of the residence are incomplete.

"Woodbrook House represents an opportunity for a potential purchaser to complete and decorate the house to their liking and perhaps would consider a commercial use subject to the necessary planning consents."

It comes with approx. 39 ha / 98 acres laid out to pasture and tillage interspersed with maturing parkland trees.

The house of about 1,398 square meters/ 15,078 square feet comprises a reception hall, stair hall, 6 reception rooms, kitchen, Orangerie, Master Bedroom Suite, 12 further bedroom suites, a number of offices and stores. Gate Lodge ( 1 bedroom ), large selection of stone outbuildings and yards and two walled gardens.

Click on Next to see all the photos. 

