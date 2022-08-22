IN PICTURES: Slieve Bloom wetlands explored for Laois Heritage Week

The boggy wetlands of the Slieve Bloom Mountains got great attention last weekend by a group of enthuasiastic nature lovers.
Among over 40 Laois events enjoyed this August for Laois Heritage Week, was a tour called Wetlands of Laois, on one of the highest points in the county, the Ridge of Capard.
Experts from Wetland Surveys Ireland took the walkers on a tour along the boardwalk and explained the detailed surveys they have underway, to document the flora and fauna of this unique and delicate protected habitat.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for Laois Heritage and Laois County Council.
