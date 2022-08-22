IN PICTURES: Laois meadow cutting lessons to help pollinators

It was back to the old ways of farming in Laois last weekend, for a lesson in cutting a meadow with a scythe.
Abbeyleix Tidy Towns held a meadow cutting afternoon on the grounds of St Michael and All Angels, Church of Ireland.
Dr Fiona MacGowan, residents botanist taught the public how to identify some of the key species in grasslands, and then the Laois Offaly Wildlife Trust showcased their power scythe which is being used to cut the meadow.
They also brought along some Austrian scythes to show how things were done in the past, with a growing interest in returning to traditional farm methods to protect nature.
Alf Harvey was there to photograph the event.
