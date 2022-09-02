IN PICTURES: More Laois back to school photos from our readers

Round two of the lovely family photographs we have received from Laois parents as their children all head back to school this week.
Thousands of Laois children from preschool to leaving cert have started a new year, and we wish you all the luck in the year ahead!
Click on NEXT below photo to see who else is featured.
Sadie, Liam, Andy & Eoin O'Connell heading into 2nd class, Junior Infants, 1st Class and 4th class in Emo National School.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.