IN PICTURES: Half-door cottage style bargain €150,000 Laois house

A charming cottage half door in a modestly fronted Laois terrace house opens into a surprisingly roomy, bright family home.

Number 40 St Brigid's Place Portlaoise has a lot going for it, largely thanks to recent renovations.

Full description below photographs.

It is is walk-in condition, with three bedrooms and a huge recently built kitchen, which carries on the cottage style with a big stone surround and overhanging wooden pot holder, above a cosy big stove.

The house is in a quiet, mature council built housing estate in the town centre, a minute's walk away from the town's public leisure centre and playing fields.

If you don't mind living next to the busy railway line, this house represents a rare chance to snap up a home at just €150,000.

Front windows face a bank of Leylandii trees along the rail line, which Laois County Council recently agreed to replace with brighter native Irish trees.

Humes Auctioneers describe it as follows:

"The spacious sitting room has been extended to include the full depth of the original home and now offers exceptional space for family living. With a feature bow window, stunning bespoke cabinetry and a natural stone fireplace with a beautiful solid fuel stove, this room is family perfect.

"Continue along the hall and the superbly appointed bathroom will surely impress. With a full-sized bath and a separate shower, this is the perfect room for morning showers or relaxation at the end of the day. With quality fittings, extensive tiling and feature lighting, everything is covered.

"The new Kitchen dining room is truly massive. With extensive fitted cupboards, a large dining area and a super solid fuel stove, family living is truly catered for. Twin picture windows overlook the rear yard which has a concrete built shed and a second small bin storage yard, giving handy rear access.

"Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms, all decorated to a beautiful standard. With new PVC windows, 2 stoves, oil fired central heating and a natural gas connection, this home is certain to be super cosy.

"The interior décor is just beautiful, and everything is finished to an exceptional standard. This owner-occupied house is meticulously clean and with no chain involved it is ready for immediate occupation. The location is extremely convenient with all amenities within walking distance. The property is close to many schools, leisure centre, town centre, church and train station."