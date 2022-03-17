IN PICTURES: St Patrick's Day Spink Parade in Laois

One of the first parades in Laois for St Patrick's Day 2022 is in Spink, and the community came out on the bright sunny morning to cheer it on.
Organised by Spink GAA, the parade marched from the church after Mass to Knock Hall where everyone enjoyed refreshments and a cuppa and celebrated a return to their much loved tradition after two years of cancellations.
Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express.
Use the Next above to go through the gallery of photographs.
