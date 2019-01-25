WATCH: Portlaoise panto man makes the Laois' All Time Greats draw

Portlaoise panto man Christy Bannon has drawn some interesting battles between Laois All Time Great contestants for the first round of voting.

Watch the video of the draw above and find out who is taking on who in the first of our polls.

A series of online polls on our website will put our contenders in a knock-out contest against each other. The first round of voting is now open which will whittle the top 16 down to 8 by next week. If you have a favourite make sure to get your votes in!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR LAOIS ALL TIME GREAT!

If there is someone you believe should be crowned Laois' All Time Great make sure you get behind them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, spread the word, tell your neighbours and get the votes in!