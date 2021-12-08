WATCH Laois band The Lost Messiahs bring some healing with new single Wounded Pride

Laois band have just released a new video for the second single from our upcoming album.
The single is called 'Wounded Pride'. The video was commissioned by Laois Arts Office and was launched at the Dunamaise Arts Centre last Saturday night, December 4 to a very appreciative audience. The song was recorded at Golden Egg Studios, Portlaoise and produced and mixed by Ollie Plunkett . WATCH THE LAUNCH CLIP ABOVE - WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW.
This much anticipated gig, having been postponed due to previous restrictions.
The first single ‘Place in my Heart’ was launched at The Malthouse in Stradbally in September.
The Portlaoise band describe their sound a rich palette of atmospheric guitars, dark and brooding synths and driven by a relentless hypnotic rhythm.
Their new album is set for release in January 2022 followed by a tour of east coast of America.
For more information email thelostmessiahs1@gmail.com or check out the band’s website www.thelostmessiahs.com
