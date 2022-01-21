WATCH: Woman with Laois connections to sing on Late Late Show in tribute to Ashling Murphy

Aisling Moore, whose mum Sinead hails from Laois, features on the Late Late Show when she to join Eleanor McEvoy, Mary Black and Pauline Scanlon perform ‘A Woman’s Heart’ in part as a tribute to the late Ashling Murphy.
Aisling, who sings under the name AIS, is daughter of Sinéad from Emo late. Sinead is a daughter of the late Paddy and Anne.
Watch AIS latest single above. Watch Eleanor and Mary sing A Woman's Heart on the Late Late back in 1992.
