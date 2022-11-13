WATCH: Portlaoise Musical Society to Proclaim this classic in new show

The Portlaoise Musical Society are the first group of its kind in Ireland to stage Sunshine on Leith, a modern musical classic of stage and screen that features the songs of The Proclaimers.
Watch a clip from the 2013 film based on the same show. The Portlaoise production takes place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre from November 19 to 26
