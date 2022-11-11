Daniel O'Donnell sings NEW song about Laois town that's the 'jewell in the crown' of the 'most beautiful' county

Oh Lovely Rathdowney, the jewell in the crown of the most beautiful county that you've ever scene.

There just two of the lines taken from a new song called Lovely Rathdowney recorded by Daniel O'Donnell about the south Laois town where he has friends and connections and previously recorded.

The song is on Daniel's brand new studio album called ‘I Wish You Well’ which was released on November 4. It features covers of some of Daniel’s favourite songs – as well as plenty of new originals including Lovely Rathdowney.

The very popular Donegal man sung with the with the Rathdowney Errill Parish Choir at the Daniel O'Donnell Rathdowney Parish Concert in the of the Holy Trinity Rathdowney in 2016 on the invitation of local Parish Priest Fr Martin Delaney. MORE BELOW PICTURE OF FR Delaney and Daniel in Rathdowney.

Special guests also on the night were the Presentation Choir in Kilkenny, of Britain’s Got Talent fame, under the direction of Veronica McCarron.

He subsequently released two Christmas songs recorded with the two choirs - Silent Night and the First Noel.

The Rathdowney singers also featured in a DVD and CD of Daniel’s ‘Christmas With Daniel’ sold-out concerts recorded at Dublin’s Convention Centre. The concert featured special Guests Mary Duff (Daniel’s long-term singing partner), The Presentation Choir, the Rathdowney Errill Choir and the Billie Barry Kids