Portarlington musician records song dedicated to his nana with dementia #watch

A man, who recorded a song he wrote about his grandmother on Christmas Day, is full of admiration for the way she has battled dementia.

Daryl Brereton lives in Portarlington but hails from Monasterevin. He said the song, titled Still Strong, was written about his nana, Maura Hayes, who has been diagnosed with dementia, but never lets it get in her way.

"She was always an independent lady and still is as much as a woman with dementia can be. She was born in Clare on a farm, but then married my grandfather, Laurence Hayes, a travelling show man and owner of Hayes Fun Fair and Amusements. She now resides in Rearcross, Tipperary," he explained.

"I wrote the song to show others how, even though she has dementia, the woman we all love and care for is still there. I spent many summers on that funfair with her and my grandfather, who passed in 2002, and have many warm memories of both, my grandfather was a loving man who lived for the stage and the performing arts."

The Kildare man has been writing songs since he was 15 and has been pursuing a career in music ever since.

"I write all my own material and will be launching an EP in the early half of this year. My music is very real and always seems to connect with people regardless of who is listening. I feel 2018 is my year, so keep an eye out for my name," he said.

