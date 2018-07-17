WATCH Laois artist paints live at her first Dublin exhibition

Laois artist Rebecca Deegan amazed over 30 people while creating a painting live at her solo art exhibition of her Emotional Vampires series at the In-Spire Galerie in Dublin.

You could hear a pin drop last Thursday, July 12 as exhibition opening guests looked on captivated by what they were seeing.

Ms Deegan, who is the resident artist at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise, began with a blank canvas and 15 minutes later she had conjured another amazing piece of art which following great encouragement she will apply further finishing touches to in her studio at the Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise where she is the resident artist. This will add one more Emotional Vampire to the original 13 painting series.

One guest said that the transformation from a blank canvas in such a short time was “utterly amazing and mind-blowing” to see what it transpired to become.

More than 80 people attended the launch night in the prestigious art gallery on Gardiner Street Lower which has been a centrepiece for aspiring artists from Ireland and world-wide to showcase their art since 2009 all without any applications for seeking funding, even during the recession.

Three pieces of art sold on the launch-night along with four signed special limited edition prints.

Ms Deegan wishes to extend her thanks to In-Spire galerie curator Dino Notaro, to everyone who supported her in any way and to Wills Duffy of Shoeless Foot Productions for making the video of the launch-night.